$179.05 Million in Sales Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to post $179.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.50 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $189.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after buying an additional 584,251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3,369.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 497,973 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after buying an additional 310,953 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 388,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 243,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

SRI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $591.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

