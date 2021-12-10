Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

