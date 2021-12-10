Brokerages Set Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Target Price at GBX 221.33

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 221.33 ($2.94).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 253 ($3.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.71) target price on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($3.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

EMG stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 219.10 ($2.91). The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,689. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 125.55 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 327.95. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

