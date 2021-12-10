Monument Capital Management Has $615,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $131,658,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,230,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,108,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $1,003.80 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,008.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.86, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

