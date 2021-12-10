Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.27.

CHWY stock traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 683,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,883. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,549.50 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. Chewy’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

