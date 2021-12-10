Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.520-$7.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.20-1.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,808. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $114.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

