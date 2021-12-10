OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 583 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 56.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.92.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $427.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.18 and a 52 week high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

