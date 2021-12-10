Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.