Howard Capital Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $262.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.08. The company has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $263.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.