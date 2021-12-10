Orca Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 101.7% during the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 96.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 160,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,519,000 after buying an additional 79,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $207.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.68. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

