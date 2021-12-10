Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

