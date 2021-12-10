Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,873.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,712.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

