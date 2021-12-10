Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710.86 ($35.95).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($36.48) to GBX 3,061 ($40.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($36.20) to GBX 2,710 ($35.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,245 ($43.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Admiral Group stock remained flat at $GBX 3,088 ($40.95) during trading on Friday. 449,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,044.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,221.94. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,829 ($37.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,706 ($49.14). The company has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,396 ($45.03), for a total value of £239,418 ($317,488.40). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($42.14), for a total value of £447,653.08 ($593,625.62). Insiders have sold 28,186 shares of company stock worth $92,902,708 over the last quarter.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

