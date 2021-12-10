Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) PT at $77.50

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICAGY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ICAGY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 356,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

