Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 27.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $52,343.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.96 or 0.08342159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00077961 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 116% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

