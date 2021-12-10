Dimecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $107.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00183709 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

