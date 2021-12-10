Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.97. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. 28,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.