Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,332 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,243. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $154.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

