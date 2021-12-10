Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.37.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,591,211. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

