UBS Group Cuts ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to 3,040.00

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from 4,000.00 to 3,040.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,373.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

