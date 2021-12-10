16,079 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

QUAL stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,839 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.18.

