MBL Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 200,383 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.1% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.76. 9,101,873 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.