CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2,746.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 68,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 63,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $97.31 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

