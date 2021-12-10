Morgan Stanley Lowers Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target to 165.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 173.00 to 165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADEVF. UBS Group upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 190.00 to 149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nordea Equity Research lowered Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$12.80 during trading hours on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

