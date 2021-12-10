CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $1.60 on Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, CertiK has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $96.14 million and $36.58 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.97 or 0.08302743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00084600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,289.41 or 1.00209443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00057165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002796 BTC.

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 59,998,887 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

