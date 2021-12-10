$34.41 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce sales of $34.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.13 million to $35.69 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $132.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $133.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $148.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.17 million to $150.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth about $1,399,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after buying an additional 81,657 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG remained flat at $$16.25 during midday trading on Friday. 799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,736. The company has a market capitalization of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.67. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

