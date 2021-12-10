4,582 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.