Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Broadcom stock opened at $583.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.04. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $593.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadcom stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.89.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.