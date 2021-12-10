Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Raises Dividend to $4.10 Per Share

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60.

Broadcom has raised its dividend payment by 177.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $27.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $14.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $583.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $593.07. The company has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $536.22 and its 200-day moving average is $500.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadcom stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.61.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

