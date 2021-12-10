ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $149,578.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $149,578.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.46 or 0.08306021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,278.33 or 1.00138565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002790 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

