Zacks: Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post $2.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.05. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.51. 2,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,554. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $874,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,770 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

