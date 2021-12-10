Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $212.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day moving average is $224.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

