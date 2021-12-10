Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $242.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average of $241.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $157.83 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.