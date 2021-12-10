The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,661 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $84,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

NYSE TJX opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

