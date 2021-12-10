Minot Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

