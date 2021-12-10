Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 133 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.44. 82,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,345. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.53 and a 52 week high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

