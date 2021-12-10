Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 3.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $117.44. 82,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $226.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

