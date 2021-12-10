The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Boeing were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,372,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

