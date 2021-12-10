Capital Investment Counsel Inc Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,565. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

