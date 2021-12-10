Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,112 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,716,000 after acquiring an additional 837,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,276,000 after acquiring an additional 828,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

