Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW opened at $343.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $347.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

