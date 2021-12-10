Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $286.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.45. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

