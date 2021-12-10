S. R. Schill & Associates Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.58. 10,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,865. The company has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

