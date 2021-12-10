S. R. Schill & Associates Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $25.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.61. The company had a trading volume of 138,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,495. The stock has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.38.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

