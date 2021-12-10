Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.42 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.78.

CPB stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.17. 88,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

