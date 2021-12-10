Polkastarter (POLS) Achieves Market Cap of $289.03 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Polkastarter has a market capitalization of $289.03 million and $27.64 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for $3.47 or 0.00007205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00209254 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,211,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

