MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MDxHealth.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDXH. BTIG Research began coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MDXH traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. 476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,651. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.