Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives $19.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eneti alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 262,979 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Eneti by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 217,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 66,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eneti by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eneti by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NETI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.17. 47,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,915. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eneti has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a market cap of $80.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 230.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eneti will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.