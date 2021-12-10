New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,832 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $61,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after purchasing an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

D opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

