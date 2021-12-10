Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $225.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.87 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

